Fans of Cafe Zoë gather to toast Kathleen and Zoë

Longtime patrons of Cafe Zoë in the Willows neighborhood of Menlo Park came to say farewell to Kathleen Daly and daughter Zoë Sharkey yesterday afternoon and early evening. Kathleen sold the cafe to Neighborhood Pizza Guy Matt Burr last July.

The send off was marked by good community conversation, good food and drink — and of course, the good cheer that marked the cafe’s 15 years — continues under Matt’s watchful eye.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023