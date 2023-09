Obsolete textbooks free to the community on September 27

The Menlo Park City School District is offering obsolete textbooks free to the public. These books are older, but still useful. Please bring your own bag and take what you’d like:

Open to the public on Wednesday, September 27 , 2023, from noon to 4:00 pm at the TERC Building, MPCSD District Office, 181 Encinal Avenue, Atherton.