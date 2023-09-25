Portola Art Gallery is closed temporarily

Due to recent water damage in the building, Portola Art Gallery is temporarily closed while needed repairs and construction are completed by the Allied Arts Guild management team and contractors.

The good news — none of the artwork was damaged by the event. All artworks have been removed from the Gallery as repairs continue. The public will be notified when it re-opens and there may be a reopening celebration.

If you have interest in a specific artwork, visit the Portola website and reach out directly to the artists.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2020