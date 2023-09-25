Portola Art Gallery is closed temporarily

by Linda Hubbard on September 25, 2023

Due to recent water damage in the building, Portola Art Gallery is temporarily closed while needed repairs and construction are completed by the Allied Arts Guild management team and contractors.

The good news — none of the artwork was damaged by the event. All artworks have been removed from the Gallery as repairs continue. The public will be notified when it re-opens and there may be a reopening celebration.

If you have interest in a specific artwork, visit the Portola website and reach out directly to the artists.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2020

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search