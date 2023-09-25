Stuffed Animal Sleepover Storytime on September 29

On Friday, September 29, from 6:30 to 7:00 pm, both Menlo Park Library locations (800 Alma St. and 413 Ivy Dr.) are hosting a very special sleepover just for stuffed animals!

Children are invited to bring their plush stuffie friends for an evening storytime. Then say goodnight to their little friends, and go home for the night. When they pick up their toy the next day, they’ll learn all about their overnight adventures at the library!

Sleepover guidelines: