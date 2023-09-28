Atherton’s Annual Bike Rodeo set for September 30

The Town of Atherton will be hosting its Annual Bike Rodeo on September 30 at Menlo-Atherton High School from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm followed by community bike ride with Officers.

Organized by Atherton Police Department, this family-friendly event will be filled with valuable safety lessons and a celebration of cycling in the community. Free refreshments and snacks will be provided to participants during the event.

Kids of all ages are invited to participate in the cycling obstacle course, which has been designed to sharpen the participants’ biking skills and abilities. Participants can maneuver through a series of various courses while learning the importance of remaining safe while doing so. This course will focus on control and balance on two wheels to encourage them to push themselves and be aware of safety.

The Atherton Bike Rodeo also emphasizes the importance of bike safety. The event will feature a dedicated safety zone where participants can learn bicycle safety tips and guidelines including how to properly wear a helmet and complete safety checks before riding. Local law enforcement will provide insights and lessons about biking practices and the importance of obeying traffic rules. Information booths will also be available to showcase programs to help your family get started incorporating cycling into your routines.

Questions? Contact School Resource Officer Dimitri Andruha at dandruha@ci.atherton.ca.us