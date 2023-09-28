Coleman-Ringwood study public meeting set for October 2

The City of Menlo Park and San Mateo County are partnering on the Coleman-Ringwood Avenues Transportation Study. This study is conducting a detailed review how both streets can meet and balance the transportation needs of all corridor users, with a focus on the safety and comfort of all community members, no matter which mode they choose.

The public meeting will provide an opportunity for everyone to interact with the draft concept plans, ask questions, and discuss the best options for the community.

The meeting will be held in the Menlo-Atherton High School library on Monday, October 2 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. More information is available at the study website.