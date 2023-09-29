Engaging Books for Engaged Young Readers is topic on October 2

Come to the Menlo Park Library on Monday, October 2, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm for some excellent book recommendations for young readers (avid and reluctant alike).

Jacqui Cebrian, Oak Knoll reading specialist and avid reader, will share books for school age kids (and a little beyond), along with ideas to connect and engage with them.

Get acquainted with some excellent titles to read to someone, with someone, or alone in your favorite reading spot.