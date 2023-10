Let Freedom Read! Library Reads Banned Books on October 3

In recognition of Banned Books Week, come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Tuesday, October 3 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm for an event celebrating your freedom to read.

Staff will share selections from challenged books, with context about some of the cases brought against each.

The theme for Banned Books Week 2023 is “Let Freedom Read.” When we ban books, we’re closing off readers to people, places, and perspectives.