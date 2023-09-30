Local artists represented at 2023 de Young Open Triennial

The de Young Open Triennial (September 30, 2023 – January 7, 2024) will feature the work of two artist who participated in the 2022 PV Arts Fest. Jean Pettigrew Whelan’s 5’11” Stack #2 and Kevin Gill’s Hiroshige and Hokusai Hang Ten were selected from 12,000 entrants. (Look carefully for the surfers in Gill’s painting.)

In addition, Woodside artist Jim Caldwell makes a return to the de Young Open with a painting titled Palm Desert Winter (below).

These paintings are part of 883 artworks hung nearly edge to edge and floor to ceiling in a “joyous explosion of local art” (KQED). Designed to celebrate and support local arts communities, The de Young Open allows artists to offer their works for sale and retain the proceeds. Get tickets.

If you are an artist who lives or has a studio in InMenlo’s coverage area (Menlo Park, Atherton, Woodside and Portola Valley) and have artwork on display at the De Young Open, do let us know: tips@inmenlo.com.