MPCSD Speaker Series kicks off on October 3

The MPCSD Speaker Series opens its 2023-24 season on Tuesday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. in the PAC at Hillview Middle School (1100 Elder Avenue) with a conversation between Superintendent Kristen Gracia and Stanford Professor Geoffrey Cohen (pictured) about how we can create connections and bridge divides within our community. This event is free and open to the public.

Geoffrey L. Cohen is a Professor of Psychology, the James G. March Professor of Organizational Studies in Education and Business, the Director of CohenLab at Stanford University, and the author of Belonging: The Science of Creating Connection and Bridging Divides (W. W. Norton and Company, 2022; www.geoffreylcohen.com).

Professor Cohen’s research addresses the myriad problems of communal existence and offers concrete solutions for improving daily life at work, in school, in our homes, and in our communities.

During the 2023-24 school year, MPCSD is anchoring its work around the theme of belonging. We invite all members of the local community to join us in learning more about this important topic. Professor Cohen will be available after the talk to sign his book.

The district’s Speaker Series is co-sponsored by the MPCSD, District Council, Hillview PTO, Encinal PTO, Laurel PTO, Oak Knoll PTO, and the Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation. Get more information on this event and the full series online.