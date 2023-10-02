M-A alum Stevie Nicks gets a Barbie doll in her likeness

In what we believe may be a first for Menlo-Atherton High School, an alum now has her very own Barbie doll.

Of course that alum, Stevie Nicks, is famous as being part of the Fleetwood Mac band along with another M-A alum, Lindsey Buckingham.

She told fans at a concert last night (October 1) at Madison Square Garden that the doll draws inspiration from her ensemble on the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album, Rumours.

As of February 2023, Rumours has sold over 40 million copies worldwide, making it the sixth best-selling album of the 1970s, and the 9th best-selling album of all time.

Where to buy the doll, priced at $85, is hard to tell. It appears to be unavailable online and the Mattel website advises calling local Target stores to see if it’s in stock.

Mattel image