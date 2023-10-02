Peninsula Outdoor Painters have group exhibit this October

by Linda Hubbard on October 2, 2023

An art exhibit featuring work by artists who participate with the Peninsula Outdoor Painters opened Sunday October 1, including works by Linda Maki of Menlo Park and Betsy Six of Woodside.

Framing the Light will be on display with artwork for sale at the Twin Pines Art Center, 10 Twin Pines Lane, Belmont, through October 28, 2023. Hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 1:00-4:00 pm. The works in this exhibit explore how the changing light of the day or season, as well as light and dark values in a scene, can inspire the artist and impact the viewer.

There will be a reception, with light refreshments and music by Park Avenue Jazz on Sunday, October 8, from 1:00-4:00 pm.

Shown is Linda Maki’s “Walnut Trees in Early Spring”

