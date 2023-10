Annual Swim and Paddle in memory of Michele Daschbach Fast

The annual Swim and Paddle in memory of Michele Daschbach Fast was held in Seal Beach on Sunday, October 1.

Michele, who grew up in Atherton, was killed along with seven others in a shooting at the Salon Meritage in Seal Beach on October 12, 2011.

Michele loved to swim so each year her children and brother, Rooney, organize the swim in her memory. Money is raised for Seal Beach Animal Care Center.