Coffee with an Atherton Cop on October 4



Coffee is always better with friends. So on National Coffee with a Cop Day, Wednesday, October 4, the Atherton police will be gathering at Town Center’s latest addition — Mademoiselle Colette. Coffee and pastries will be provided by Atherton Police Department from 9:00 to 10:30 am.

Check out our new cafe on the library deck, meet your local officers, and connect with your neighbors.