How to Navigate a Nursery is garden talk on October 4

by Contributed Content on October 3, 2023

Visiting a garden center can be overwhelming! On Wednesday, October 4, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, Menlo Park Library experts will share some tips for finding the plants that will do best in your garden.

Which plants are easiest to care for? Which will actually survive in your region (and your yard)? There are so many things to take into account.

During this month’s Garden Talk, you’ll get a great overview to get started, and a chance to get your questions answered. Register via Zoom.

