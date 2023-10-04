Elizabeth McCarthy ramps up her Sugar Skull offerings

Last year we paid a visit to Menlo Park resident Elizabeth McCarthy’s studio where she makes Sugar Skulls which we learned were a key component to Day of the Dead celebrations (November 1 and 2).

“Families and communities in central and southern Mexico make altar displays for people who have passed away,” she explained. “There are photos of the person, foods the person liked, orange marigolds — and sugar skulls.”

This year she is ramping up production as there are more places to buy her sugar skills as well as expanding her demonstrations and DIY parties.

You can buy online but also shop in Menlo Park at the Willows market and Artisan Shop at the Allied Arts Guild as well as nearby at Delucchi’s market in Marsh Manor and at Letter Perfect in Palo Alto.

Here is where she is doing demonstrations:

“My little Sugar Skulls have really taken off,” says Elizabeth. “And I just love doing it!”

Contact Elizabeth about hosting a DIY party: emtmcc@yahoo.com/(650-328-2083).

Photos courtesy of Elizabeth McCarthy (c) 2023