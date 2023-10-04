Very First Concert at Menlo Park Library on October 7

by Contributed Content on October 4, 2023

On Saturday, October 7, from 2:00 to 2:30 pm, enjoy an introduction to classical music for young children and their families at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street).

San Francisco Chamber Orchestra encourages audiences to get up and dance in Very First Concerts, a classical series designed with the youngest listeners in mind. Each concert features a central theme, short selections, and hands-on musical activities geared toward families with young children (infants to 7 year-olds).

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search