Caterpillar Puppets comes to Belle Haven branch library on October 8

On Sunday, October 8, from 11:00 to 11:45 pm at the Belle Haven branch library (413 Ivy Dr.), enjoy an “Itty-Bitty Variety Show,” with fun twists on The Three Billy Goats Gruff and other classic tales!

The cast of characters from Caterpillar Puppets will teach you their club song, and then have you laughing along with their versions of Los Tres Cabrititos Traviesos, the Three Bla-Bla-Blas, and more. They hardly need any words at all, but will include a sprinkling of languages including English, Spanish, French, and Swedish.