Close encounters of the pumpkin (and egg) kind

There’s still nothing quite like getting up close to just cut pumpkins or just laid eggs at the Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch as these photos from InMenlo photographer Robb Most’s recent visit show.

A majority of the pumpkins are grown organically on the 30 acre ranch.

You’ll find orange carving pumpkins, sugar pie/baking pumpkins, and specialty color pumpkins.

Note: reservations are required for weekend activities, which will also be offered this Monday, October 10 (Columbus Day). Located at 2718 Alpine Rd., the Pumpkin Patch is open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Check website for hours and closures for private events.

Photos of animal encounters and other activities to come!

Photos by Robb Most. (c) 2023