Hi-Chai at Zareen’s to support Together We Rise: Immigrants in America on October 11

Menlo Park resident and photographer Mark Tuschman is launching a Kickstarter Campaign to publish his photo documentary book Together We Rise: Immigrants in America at Zareen’s (2039 Broadway, Redwood City) on Wednesday, October 3 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.

Explains Mark: “I plan to discuss how I went about creating this body of work, and some of the valuable things I have learned from photographing and interviewing such a diverse group of immigrants. It is my desire to use this book as a tool for advocacy to help promote the rights of immigrants and to create a sense of empathy, compassion, and respect for our fellow human beings.”

Reserve your spot online.

Photo courtesy of Mark Tuschman (c) 2023