Holiday Faire at Allied Arts Guild on October 8

by Contributed Content on October 5, 2023

Get a jump start on holiday shopping at the Holiday Faire on Sunday, October 8, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Discover holiday delights and treasures in the beautiful gardens at Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park).

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in support of its mission to provide extraordinary care for children and moms.

Featuring fall and holiday items, jewelry, vintage treasures and more.

Take a break from shopping and enjoy lunch at Cafe Wisteria. Reservations are suggested by contacting hello@cafewisteria.com.

Event hosted by the Association of Auxiliaries for Children.

