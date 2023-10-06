Robin flies south to the Peninsula

by Linda Hubbard on October 6, 2023

San Francisco favorite Robin, a restaurant featuring an ever-changing omakase menu, is now opened in Menlo Park at the Springline development.

And while there are some things that are different — a full liquor license that includes Japanese whiskey  and private dining room — what has surprised managing partner Michael Huffman a bit are the familiar faces.

“So many overlap with people we first met at the San Francisco location,” he says.

Diners will find some common elements: There is no menu. People are queried about what they like and don’t like, and if there are any allergies. They then choose a menu of 12 to 18 dishes costing $109 or $189.

“Some dishes everybody will get, some are unique,” says Michael. “It’s a little bit  of adventure for the guests. They feel like we are paying attention to them.”

Adds chef-owner Adam Tortosa: “I wanted to be a chef since I was very young and was nterested in sushi specifically. In creating a dish, there’s usually an inspiration from seasonal fruits or vegetables. I look for flavor and texture. And I always want to make it interesting! ”

Located at 1300 El Camino Real in Menlo Park, Robin is opened Wednesday through Sunday from 5:00 to 9:30 pm.

