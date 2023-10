Indigenous People’s Day on October 9 at the library

In honor of Indigenous People’s Day, come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) on Monday, October 9, from 6;30 to 7:30 pm for a presentation filled with Native American History.

Tri-Valley Native American Center Program Coordinator Tina Henson will share information about the Ohlone land on which we live, artifacts and tools from the Ohlone People, and other amazing parts of history from tribes all around the nation.