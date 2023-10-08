Attend the Electric Home Tour: Virtual Edition on October 11

Join dedicated community volunteers and nonprofits Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:00 pm via Zoom for the Electric Home Tour – Virtual Edition.

Electrifying our home appliances and transportation is an essential component of the strategy to create safer homes, healthier air and reduce the negative impacts of global warming. There will be a great line up of experts to help you understand the importance of making an electrification plan for your home, and you’ll hear from neighbors who’ve made the switch to electric cooktops, heating/cooling, water heaters, vehicles and solar. Breakout rooms will be available where you can learn more about electrifying each type of appliance and get your questions answered.

Register here

The initial virtual event can be combined with the in-person Electric Home Tour where homeowners across San Mateo and Santa Clara counties open their homes October 14 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm. This is an opportunity to talk with homeowners about how they chose to move from dirty methane to clean energy-efficient electric appliances. Learn more and register for this separate event.

This is the 7th Community Collaboration Session and is offered free of charge in collaboration with 350 Silicon Valley Menlo Park Climate Team and Menlo Spark. Learn more about Community Collaboration Sessions and view past events.

Image by d3images on Freepik