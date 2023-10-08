Special Exhibition: She Sang Me a Good Luck Song at Menlo Park Library

The Menlo Park Library’s latest special exhibition features the photographs of Dugan Aguilar, who captured contemporary Native life in California for four decades.

She Sang Me a Good Luck Song: The California Indian Photographs of Dugan Aguilar reveals the richness and vibrancy of Native California cultures, featuring the works of Aguilar (Mountain Maidu/Pit River/Walker River Paiute).

Aguilar’s photos defy the romanticized and melodramatic images by which Native people are often depicted. Ranging from portraits of military veterans, basket makers, and dancers to meditative landscapes, Aguilar’s work documented — and contributes to — the perseverance and renewal of Native California’s living, vibrant cultures.

The exhibit opens on Monday, October 9 and rans through Sunday, December 3. Access to the exhibition will not be available on November 11 and November 23 when the library is closed.

The Menlo Park Library is located at 800 Alma Street.