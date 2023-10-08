Sun & Moon Eclipse Craft on October 11

by Contributed Content on October 8, 2023

Did you know there’s an eclipse coming up? The Menlo Park Library will celebrate with a cool eclipse craft on Wednesday, October 11, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm.

An annular solar eclipse is happening next weekend! We’ll get ready by learning what this is, and making our own fun example to take home.

During an annular eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing. Review these safety guidelines from NASA to prepare for Oct. 14, 2023.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

