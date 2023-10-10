Gun Violence Prevention in San Mateo County: A Call to Action on October 11

The League of Women Voters of San Mateo County is presenting an informative panel discussion on Gun Violence Prevention in San Mateo County on Wednesday, October 11 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at Casa Circulo Cultural, 3090 Middlefield Road, Redwood City.

The League is welcoming speakers from Moms Demand Action, a leading organization dedicated to gun violence prevention.

The panel will feature Alex Navarro, Statewide City Gun Violence Prevention Lead; Lisa Henry, California Chapter Leader; Marni Rubin and Stacey Ashlund, Be SMART co-leads.

These experts will delve into crucial topics related to gun violence prevention, including:

● Current Legislative Action: Gain insight into the latest gun violence prevention legislation developments and how it impacts our community.

● Moms Demand Action’s Intiatives: Discover the impactful work that Moms Demand Action is doing to address and combat gun violence in our area.

● Personal Actions for Change: Learn about practical steps you can take to reduce the risk of gun violence and make our community safer.

For more informaon about this event, please get in touch with Connie Guerrero at vpprogram@lwvssmc.org.