St Francis edges Menlo in women’s water polo

Longtime rivals, Menlo School and St Francis High School women’s water polo faced off on September 25 with a close match, ending in St. Francis squeaking out with a 8-7 win.

Menlo Park resident Senior Kenya Cassidy — a UCLA commit for women’s water polo from Menlo — and her teammates rallied hard against St Francis senior goalie, Keira Wall, a UCSB commit. These two will see each other again as future rivals at the collegiate level.

Wall had an impressive match with 15 saves, 2 assists and 1 steal and Cassidy did 4 of the 8 goals for Menlo. Menlo is nationally ranked 28th in the state and St Francis 24th (source Max Preps).

Note: St. Francis Varsity women are playing Atherton’s Sacred Heart Prep at home Wednesday October 11 at 5:30pm.