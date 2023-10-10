St Francis edges Menlo in women’s water polo

by Contributed Content on October 10, 2023

Longtime rivals, Menlo School and St Francis High School women’s water polo faced off on September 25 with a close match, ending in St. Francis squeaking out with a 8-7 win.

Menlo Park resident Senior Kenya Cassidy — a UCLA commit for women’s water polo from Menlo — and her teammates rallied hard against St Francis senior goalie, Keira Wall, a UCSB commit. These two will see each other again as future rivals at the collegiate level.

Wall had an impressive match with 15 saves, 2 assists and 1 steal and Cassidy did 4 of the 8 goals for Menlo. Menlo is nationally ranked 28th in the state and St Francis 24th (source Max Preps).

Note: St. Francis Varsity women are playing Atherton’s Sacred Heart Prep at home Wednesday October 11 at 5:30pm.

