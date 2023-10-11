St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival happens on October 13 & 14

All are welcome at the St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14.

The festival is offering a pre-sale of its weekend wristbands that give festival-goers unlimited access to games and rides for the entire two days. Wristbands are $85 until October 12, then will go up to $100. Individual tickets at the festival can be purchased for games/activities and food & beverages. Food and beverage sponsors this year include Smoke Eaters and Alvarado Street Brewery. It’s free to roam the grounds.

Activities include pony & train rides, lots of carnival games, pumpkin patch, bungee jump, bounce houses, bake sale, face painting, frisbee art, etc.

On Friday there will be some special happenings including Wild Child Rock band, boo-tique and a guest appearance from the Cardinal mascot.

Hours are 3:30 pm to 9:00 pm on October 13 and 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on October 14.

St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival is located at 1211 Arbor Road in Menlo Park.