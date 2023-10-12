Day of the Horse takes place in Woodside on October 13-15

The Woodside Day of the Horse celebrates the unique equestrian heritage of Woodside and the extraordinary contribution horses make to the quality of life throughout San Mateo County.

This year’s theme is Let it Be in 2023: the 60’s & 70’s. The event opens with a reception and youth art show on Friday, October 13 followed by progressive trail ride on Saturday, October 14, and horse fair on Sunday, October 15. Get details online.

Made possible by a public-private partnership of Woodside-area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!), The Town of Woodside along with sponsors and volunteers.

Photo is from 2022 Day of the Horse