Menlo Park Fire Protection District hosts 22nd annual pancake breakfast on October 14
The firefighters of Menlo Park Fire Protection District will be flipping pancakes and serving up a delicious breakfast at the firehouse (300 Middlefield Avenue) on Saturday, October 14 from 7:30 to 11:00 am. Enjoy a firetruck tour, a silent auction, kids activities, and more fun for the whole family. It’s the first in-person event since 2019 due to COVID.
Registration/tickets are not required. Cash donations gratefully accepted at the door.
Proceeds benefit the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.
Volunteers and sponsors include:
- The Junior League of Palo Alto•Mid Peninsula
- The Stanford Park Hotel
- Menlo Park Fire Protection District
- Boy Scouts of America Troop 222
Photo from 2017 pancake breakfast by Frances Freyberg (c) 2017
