Menlo Park Fire Protection District hosts 22nd annual pancake breakfast on October 14

The firefighters of Menlo Park Fire Protection District will be flipping pancakes and serving up a delicious breakfast at the firehouse (300 Middlefield Avenue) on Saturday, October 14 from 7:30 to 11:00 am. Enjoy a firetruck tour, a silent auction, kids activities, and more fun for the whole family. It’s the first in-person event since 2019 due to COVID.

Registration/tickets are not required. Cash donations gratefully accepted at the door.

Proceeds benefit the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

Volunteers and sponsors include:

The Junior League of Palo Alto•Mid Peninsula

The Stanford Park Hotel

Menlo Park Fire Protection District

Boy Scouts of America Troop 222

Photo from 2017 pancake breakfast by Frances Freyberg (c) 2017