Teen Alebrijes and Coco screening on October 14

Teens, celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by creating your own fantastical creature while you enjoy a screening of Coco — and some hot chocolate!

Alebrijes are are brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures, made of papier mache or wood. Rachel-Anne Palacios of Devika’s Palacio Multicultural Folk Art will help you make your own version of an alebrije with modeling clay. Let your imagination go wild!

There will also be showing Pixar’s Coco, which features its own wild take on alebrijes.

This is event, which takes place at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Saturday, October 14 from 1:00 to 2:30 pm is for students in Grades 6-12.