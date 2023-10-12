Woodside Musical Theatre presents Seussical

See your favorite Dr. Seuss books come to life on stage as The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie Le Bird and Jojo, (a little child with a big imagination), transport us from the Jungle of Nool, to the Circus McGurkus, to the invisible world of the Whos, to celebrate the power of friendship, loyalty, and community.

With performances beginning on Friday, October 13 and continuing on weekends through October 22, Woodside Musical Theatre presents Seussical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning team behind Ragtime and Once on This Island.

Children and adults alike will love the silliness of the story, the familiar Seuss characters, and the outrageous (and earwormy) music. But adult audiences will find that this light-hearted romp slyly addresses adult themes of politics, social norms, and morality.

Buy tickets online.