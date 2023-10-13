Seed swap plus butterfly craft at Menlo Park Library on October 14

Come to the Menlo Park Library patio (800 Alma Street) from 10:00 am to noon on Saturday, October 14 to share some seeds with fellow gardeners — or if you have no seeds to bring, just get some to share with your garden!

In addition, stop by the craft tables and create your own butterfly decoration.

Did you know butterflies are known as “the jewels of the garden?” Make your own bejeweled 3-D butterfly you can take home and make the jewel of the houseplants (or just hang wherever you choose).

This free event received funding from Friends of the Menlo Park Library.