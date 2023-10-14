Pancake breakfast at Menlo Fire headquarters resumes

by Linda Hubbard on October 14, 2023

The pancakes were yummy, and the activities and demonstrations were crowd pleasers as the Menlo Park Fire Protection District resumed its annual breakfast this morning at the main firehouse on Middlefield Road for the first time since 2019.

Old Tom was there for families to pose on, and we caught a demonstration of fire fighters rescuing a person from a trapped car. As always, there were fire hats for the youngsters to take home.

This Menlo Park event proved as popular as ever!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

