Spotted: Young solar eclipse viewers

by Linda Hubbard on October 14, 2023

On our morning dog walk around 8:30, we happened on two youngsters in the neighborhood trying to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse using home made viewers  (under the watchful eye of their father).  The overhead clouds parted briefly to make their viewing a success.

The partial eclipse started a bit after 8:00 am, with maximum coverage of the sun between 9:15 and 9:25 am. The sun will emerge from the eclipse around 10:45 a.m.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search