Spotted: Young solar eclipse viewers

On our morning dog walk around 8:30, we happened on two youngsters in the neighborhood trying to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse using home made viewers (under the watchful eye of their father). The overhead clouds parted briefly to make their viewing a success.

The partial eclipse started a bit after 8:00 am, with maximum coverage of the sun between 9:15 and 9:25 am. The sun will emerge from the eclipse around 10:45 a.m.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023