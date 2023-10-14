St Raymond Pumpkin Festival delights with fun and food

by Linda Hubbard on October 14, 2023

The InMenlo crew headed to the St Raymond Pumpkin Festival soon after it opened this morning  at 11:00 and were reminded what a great family-friendly event it is.

There were fun rides that hurled participants through the air and a climbing wall to test kids’ mettle. And, of course lots of carnival games  The assortment of homemade bake goods was amazing. Heartier food and beer/wine were also available.

The Festival, located at 1211 Arbor Road in Menlo Park,  runs until 4:00 pm today.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

Events
