St Raymond Pumpkin Festival delights with fun and food

The InMenlo crew headed to the St Raymond Pumpkin Festival soon after it opened this morning at 11:00 and were reminded what a great family-friendly event it is.

There were fun rides that hurled participants through the air and a climbing wall to test kids’ mettle. And, of course lots of carnival games The assortment of homemade bake goods was amazing. Heartier food and beer/wine were also available.

The Festival, located at 1211 Arbor Road in Menlo Park, runs until 4:00 pm today.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023