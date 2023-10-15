Linda Yemoto kicks off 8th annual Storytelling Festival on October 17

The Menlo Park Library 8th annual Storytelling Festival kicks off on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:30 pm with a performance by Linda Yemoto, sharing enchanting Asian folktales with a nature-based focus. This program is best for ages 6-adult.

Linda Yemoto isn’t just a “Regional Gem” of a storyteller — she also served for decades as a park naturalist! She spins fantasy and natural history together in a captivating way.