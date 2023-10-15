Linda Yemoto kicks off 8th annual Storytelling Festival on October 17

by Linda Hubbard on October 15, 2023

The Menlo Park Library  8th annual Storytelling Festival kicks off  on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:30 pm with a performance by Linda Yemoto, sharing enchanting Asian folktales with a nature-based focus. This program is best for ages 6-adult.

Linda Yemoto isn’t just a “Regional Gem” of a storyteller — she also served for decades as a park naturalist! She spins fantasy and natural history together in a captivating way.

