Menlo Park resident appears on The Price is Right

We got a heads up that Menlo Park resident Andreas Judas is appearing on The Price Is Right on Monday, October 16 from 10:00 to 11:00 on CBS; the show was taped last August.

We don’t know if he won — you’ll need to tune in to see — but we know he bid on Ralph Lauren Outerwear on contestant row and won. And he made it to the stage with host Drew Carey and played Swap Meet.