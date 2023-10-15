Persian is Global Language Storytime on October 19

by Contributed Content on October 15, 2023

Come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Thursday, October 19 from 11:30 to noon  for a special Persian-language storytime just for preschoolers with their grownups.

The Global Language Storytime features a different language each month. This time, Bahar Ortakand from Baharestan Kids in Mountain View will be sharing stories and fun in Persian.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search