Persian is Global Language Storytime on October 19

Come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Thursday, October 19 from 11:30 to noon for a special Persian-language storytime just for preschoolers with their grownups.

The Global Language Storytime features a different language each month. This time, Bahar Ortakand from Baharestan Kids in Mountain View will be sharing stories and fun in Persian.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.