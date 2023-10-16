Book-ish Trivia takes place on October 20 at the Menlo Park Library

On Friday, October 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) for an after-hours brain-game party for ages 21 and over.

Gather your team or let us put together one for you to take on questions easy, hard and unconscionable, all related to books, and book-related films, music and more.

Join your friendly emcee-librarian Rose for a fun evening of trivia, prizes, and light refreshments and adult beverages.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.