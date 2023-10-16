Trinty School 5th graders welcome penpals from Tokyo West International School

During the first week of October, Trinity School in Menlo Park welcomed six students from Tokyo West International School (TWIS). The students from TWIS have been in a Pen Pal program with Trinity’s Grade 5 students for the past year, exchanging handwritten letters and engaging in Zoom sessions.

Throughout their visit, the TWIs students experienced a day in the life of a Trinity student, attending regular classes and embarking on a field trip to the Cantor Museum at Stanford University. The week culminated in a special morning chapel in their honor.