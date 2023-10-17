It’s starting to look and feel like fall in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on October 17, 2023

Menlo Park resident Robin Tobia snapped this photo of  a pretty leaf with water droplets on a recent walk. It’s a reminder that fall is here.

