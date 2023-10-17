Renovation of Willow Oaks Park has begun

by Linda Hubbard on October 17, 2023

Menlo Park city council member Drew Combs was good enough to let us know that construction of phase 1 of the renovation project for Willow Oaks Park has begun.

He emails: “This first phase consists of redoing the pathway through the park and providing a defined connection between the Elm/Pope intersection in the Willows neighborhood and Willow Road.

“Additional phases will include resurfacing the basketball court, adding new play structures, adding bathrooms and updating the dog park.”

