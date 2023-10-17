Renovation of Willow Oaks Park has begun

Menlo Park city council member Drew Combs was good enough to let us know that construction of phase 1 of the renovation project for Willow Oaks Park has begun.

He emails: “This first phase consists of redoing the pathway through the park and providing a defined connection between the Elm/Pope intersection in the Willows neighborhood and Willow Road.

“Additional phases will include resurfacing the basketball court, adding new play structures, adding bathrooms and updating the dog park.”