Barks and Boos at Springline on October 20

From 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, October 20 at the Glade Dog Park at Springline in Menlo Park, you and your dog can take part in Barks and Boos. Reserve a spot: HERE

This family-friendly, spooky evening will feature live music, Chef Gilly’s tacos, and beer from the Barebottle Brewing Company. Groombuggy and Pet Wants SF will be onsite for grooming appointments and fresh dog food, treats and fun toys.

Best owner and pup Howl-o-ween costume will win a $100 gift card to any Springline restaurant.