Belle Haven Action Open House set for October 21

by Contributed Content on October 18, 2023

Belle Haven Action is hosting an Open House/Grand Opening  on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at 907 Newbridge Avenue in Menlo Park.

There is limited parking available — if possible walk or park across the street at Mi Tierra Linda. There will be volunteers escorting walkers across the street.

You’ll be able to learn more about what the organization is doing, its history, and plans for the future.

Belle Haven Action team members Annielka Pérez, Julie Shanson, and Cecilia Taylor at Karl E. Clark Park Dedication Ceremony

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search