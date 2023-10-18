Belle Haven Action Open House set for October 21

Belle Haven Action is hosting an Open House/Grand Opening on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at 907 Newbridge Avenue in Menlo Park.

There is limited parking available — if possible walk or park across the street at Mi Tierra Linda. There will be volunteers escorting walkers across the street.

You’ll be able to learn more about what the organization is doing, its history, and plans for the future.

Belle Haven Action team members Annielka Pérez, Julie Shanson, and Cecilia Taylor at Karl E. Clark Park Dedication Ceremony