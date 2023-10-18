Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on October 21

In partnership with San Mateo County Health, the City of Menlo Park hosts periodic household hazardous waste (HHW) events; the next will be on October 21. Examples of HHW are batteries, paint and paint thinner, pesticides and fertilizers, and florescent lights.

Menlo Park residents may drop off HHW free of charge by making an appointment. Please visit the County’s webpage for more information about acceptable HHW items.

The exact address of the event will be provided once the appointment is finalized. There is a limit of 10 gallons or 50 pounds per appointment.