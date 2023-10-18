Spotted: Menlo Park police car sporting pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

The Menlo Park Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project this October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Pink Patch Project is a public awareness campaign in which law enforcement agencies in the United States use pink versions of their agencies’ patches to encourage conversations with community members about breast cancer.

The Menlo Park Police Department also has patches for sale for $10 each with 100% of the proceeds going to the Bay Area Cancer Connections organization. Please stop by the police lobby during regular business hours to purchase one.

And be on the lookout for pink police cars, too, like this one spotted by Nancy Goldcamp near Burgess Park.