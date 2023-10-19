Caltrain suspends train service between Menlo Park and Millbrae on October 21-22

Caltrain will be suspending its train service between Menlo Park and Millbrae stations on the weekend of October 21-22 to accommodate Caltrain electrification construction and testing. Broadway, Burlingame, Hayward Park, Hillsdale, Belmont and San Carlos stations will not receive any service during this weekend.

Caltrain encourages riders to seek alternative transit options. Limited bus bridge service will be available to Caltrain-dependent riders traveling to or from Millbrae, San Mateo, Redwood City and Menlo Park stations, but passengers should expect delays and longer travel times. Passengers using other stations can take advantage of SamTrans ECR and 292, which can deliver them to stations being served by the bus bridge.

This will be the 22nd weekend in 2023 in which service will be adjusted to accommodate construction and testing for electrified service, which is expected to launch passenger service in fall 2024.