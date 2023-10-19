Close encounters of the [somewhat] mechanical kind

by Linda Hubbard on October 19, 2023

We continue to explore what’s happening this year at the Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch photographed by InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most.

Part of the fun each year is to enjoy a ride in a wagon pulled by a tractor — and for youngsters to pretend to drive one!

And then there’s the serendipity of navigating through the corn maze.

Note: reservations are required for weekend activities.  Located at 2718 Alpine Rd., the Pumpkin Patch is open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Check website for closures for private events.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023

